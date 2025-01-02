Free Robbie Williams concert at Melbourne’s Federation Square prompts road closures as fans turn out early

Road closures will be in place in Melbourne’s CBD from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday with thousands expected to flock to Federation Square for a surprise free Robbie Williams show.

British pop star Robbie Williams’s free Melbourne gig will prompt city road closures, as fans began gathering more than eight hours before the performance.

Williams, who is in Australia to promote his recently released biopic, announced the free pop-up show on Wednesday evening. He is due to take to the stage at Federation Square at 5pm on Thursday afternoon.

Photos posted to social media showed a small group of fans outside the stage before 8.30am.

Road closures in the CBD will be in place from 3pm to 7pm between Russell and Elizabeth Streets and Flinders Street to Princess Bridge, Federation Square said.

The outdoor CBD venue has a capacity of about 8,000. Guardian Australian understands the venue will release information about the location of a spillover site, if required, closer to the start of the performance.

The free event, which will also feature a Q&A-style interview, will run from 5pm to 6pm.

In a social media post, Federation Square advised fans public transport was the best way to travel to the venue.

“Enter from Swanston Street. Once the Square reaches capacity, fans will be redirected to an overflow area,” the post said.

A spokesperson for Federation Square said safety was the highest priority for the pop-up event.

“That’s why additional safety measures have been put in place by Fed Square including an increased number of security, fencing, first aid, additional amenities, water fountains and a strong police presence,” the spokesperson said.

Williams’ biopic, Better Man – where the singer is portrayed as a chimpanzee – was shot in Melbourne and received funding from the federal and Victorian government. Victorian film-maker Michael Gracey co-wrote and directed the movie.

Williams, the headline performance at the ABC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast in Sydney, performed at the AFL grand final in 2022.

In 2023 he played two solo shows at AAMI Park.

Victoria police have been contacted for comment.