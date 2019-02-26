'Free Solo' Star Alex Honnold Explains How He Got Into the Terrifying Sport of Free Solo Climbing

As someone who recently learned to rock climb, free solo climbing is hands-down one of the scariest things I can imagine doing. Free solo climbing is an extreme version of the sport where the climber climbs alone—without any harness, ropes, or equipment whatsoever. Otherwise known as my nightmare fuel. Dangling hundreds of feet in the air attached to a harness and with an experienced belayer (the person at the bottom controlling the rope) at the other end was terrifying enough for me. Even that was a little too much of an adrenaline rush for my liking.

Which is why I was completely gobsmacked as I watched Free Solo, the Oscar-winning National Geographic documentary that follows legendary rock climber Alex Honnold as he trains and eventually free solos El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. El Capitan (or “El Cap” as climbers call it) is a 3,000-foot vertical rock face of pure granite. He chose a well-known route dubbed Freerider.

Honnold, 33, is the first person to ever free solo the iconic rock formation, accomplishing it in just under four hours. It’s considered one of the greatest athletic feats of all time, and pretty much the greatest in the history of rock climbing.

The first thing I noticed when interviewing Honnold was how chill he is.

I had a chance to speak with Honnold about the epic climb and the mesmerizing documentary, and I immediately noticed when we got on the phone that he was surprisingly chill. It makes sense: Honnold grew up outside of Sacramento, and after dropping out of Berkeley, he lived in a van (first his mother's, then his own) for about a decade so he could sleep and wake near his favorite climbing spots. He’s been climbing since he was a kid and started competing in the sport over 20 years ago.

But every time I asked Honnold (not bothering to mask my disbelief) how in the world he is able to mentally and emotionally handle free soloing, his response was shockingly nonchalant. Like it was totally normal to climb thousands of feet into the air without any safety net.

The thing is, over the years, it has become normal for him.

Honnold started dabbling in free solo climbs sometime around 2005.

When I ask what prompted him to try his hand at one of the most dangerous hobbies imaginable, his answer is quite matter-of-fact: He grew up climbing in California, so it was something he always figured he’d maybe try one day.

As a kid, Honnold spent a lot of time in Yosemite and Joshua Tree, two of the most popular climbing destinations in the U.S. “I grew up hearing stories of iconic climbers in the '70s and '80s doing outrageous solos, so I always thought that was cool to some extent and always thought I should try,” he says. The rock in these areas is granite, which is good for free soloing, adds Honnold. (Granite is fairly coarse, hard, and resistant to erosion. When it does erode, it typically forms cracks, which become great holds for climbing.) “If I had grown up someplace where the rock is really bad, I wouldn’t have gotten into it,” he says.

Once he decided to give free solo climbing a shot, he realized he was good at it and decided to keep trying it. “I realized I was slightly better than average and started to feel like it was my thing. I thought, I’m good at this, I should get better at it,” he says.

Honnold explains that in his early days of free soloing, everything felt even more extreme and he made more mistakes. “I didn’t have as much experience, so I would wind up off route all of a sudden,” he says. But earlier on, the routes he was climbing were relatively easy grade-wise, and not nearly as high-stakes as El Capitan.

He went on to complete over a dozen noteworthy free solo climbs in the U.S. and abroad, including Yosemite's Astroman, the Rostrum, and Half Dome, as well as Zion's Moonlight Buttress. Like any other sport or skill, he explains, you get more comfortable and confident doing it over time. “You practice, and it starts to feel normal.”

