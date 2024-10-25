Free workshop aims to help women re-entering the workforce
As the unemployment rate in Arizona continues to rise, a free workshop is being offered to help women who are re-entering the workforce.
As the unemployment rate in Arizona continues to rise, a free workshop is being offered to help women who are re-entering the workforce.
The ESPN personality didn't hold back on the former president.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
Former president boasted that his daughter was ‘number one’ in her Georgetown Law class in 2020, but the university says it ‘doesn’t rank students’
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates have been married since 1989. The "Disclaimer" star says his wife is to thank for their long marriage.
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
“Let me make sure you all understand this," the former president told a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia.
People were quick to point out the small population of the town where Trump’s McDonald’s stunt took place
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
Michael Kosta spots a truly bizarre moment at a rally for the former president.
The Olympian walked the red carpet in a flirty look for the Los Angeles premiere of 'Simone Biles Rising: Part 2'
The singer shared her themed look for the spooky holiday — along with her Halloween home decor — in a post on Instagram on Oct. 22
The Love Island host joined Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount to present the Entrepreneur Award of the Year at the Fashion Trust Arabia awards last night. See photos
“One typical winter day I came down with some horrible sickness and quarantined myself in the guest bedroom to avoid spreading my plague to my wife. After I recovered, I realized I preferred staying in the guest room."