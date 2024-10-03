Freebie tickets just ‘part of the job’, claim three ministers

Cabinet ministers have said they will not repay the cost of free tickets to Taylor Swift and the cricket after claiming that attending was part of their jobs.

Sir Keir Starmer has paid back more than £6,000 worth of gifts received since the election, but some members of his top team are not following suit.

They have insisted that hospitality they received after becoming ministers was in the line of their work, meaning that it does not need to be reimbursed.

It comes as the Prime Minister prepares to rewrite the rules on what freebies ministers can accept in an attempt to quell the growing row over MPs’ gifts.

Sir Keir Starmer has been watching his beloved Arsenal as a freebie – stirring a free gifts row - Paul Marriott

The latest register of MPs’ interests shows that several ministers have continued to accept free hospitality since Labour won the election in July.

Lucy Powell, the Leader of the Commons, accepted two hospitality tickets from the England and Wales Cricket Board worth £600 in August.

It is understood that as other dignitaries were also present and Ms Powell, whose job it is to manage Commons business, considered it to be a work event.

Jo Stevens, the Welsh Secretary, also accepted hospitality tickets for a T20 international cricket match between England and Australia in Cardiff.

She received two tickets including hospitality which were worth £957.60, for the game on Sept 13, according to her updated register.

It is understood that Ms Stevens only accepted the hospitality offer because several people she wanted to meet in her ministerial role were to be present.

The Welsh Secretary is a keen cricket fan and is said to regularly pay for her own tickets to watch both Glamorgan and England matches.

Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, is said to have accepted free tickets to a Taylor Swift concert she attended with Cabinet colleagues in August.

Her spokesman has said she will declare the event on the register of ministerial interests, meaning she considers it to have been a work engagement.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, and Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, were also present.

They all declared hundreds of pounds worth of tickets which have appeared on the MPs’ register because they were not attending in their ministerial capacities.

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, has separately said she will not pay back the £836 visit to a club she received a freebie on a holiday to Ibiza.

She logged the experience, which included going into a DJ booth, on the latest version of her register of interests published this week.

It is understood that the cost of the hospitality was covered by a personal friend, with Ms Rayner arguing that means it does not relate to her work as an MP.

An ally of Ms Rayner said that she had not even needed to declare the gift, but insisted on doing so for reasons of full transparency.

She listed the donor as Ayita LCC, which is the management company for DJ Fisher, an Australian musician whose booth she was pictured raving in.

Ms Rayner went on holiday to Ibiza in August and is understood to have covered the full cost of the trip including her flights and hotel.