Freed British hostage says she has ‘returned to life’

George Lithgow, PA
·3 min read

A British-Israeli woman released by Hamas after 15 months in captivity has said she has “returned to life”.

In her first comments since being freed on Sunday, Emily Damari thanked her family and the large protest movement which campaigned for the release of the hostages.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m the happiest in the world,” the 28-year-old said in an Instagram story shared by Israeli media.

She signed off her message with a “rock on” emoji, a possible reference to the two fingers she lost during her ordeal.

Ms Damari was taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on the morning of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 2023 and shot in the hand, “blindfolded and forced into her own car with two other friends”, her family said previously.

On Monday, her mother, Mandy Damari, who grew up in Beckenham, south-east London, praised her daughter’s resilience.

“From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank the many people who have played a role in bringing Emily home and given their support to me and my family,” she said in a statement.

“I am relieved to report that, after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated.

“I am also happy that during her release the world was given a glimpse of her feisty and charismatic personality.

“In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world, she has her life back.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Emily Damari with her mother Mandy (Family/PA)

“In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain. The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families.

“As wonderful as it is to see Emily’s resilience, these are still early days. As you will have seen yesterday, Emily lost two of the fingers on her left hand.”

Mrs Damari, who campaigned fiercely for her daughter’s freedom, said she will now need time with her loved ones and doctors to recover.

Two other hostages, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were also freed and the trio are now in Israel.

All three women were assessed at the Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, with doctors reporting that they are in a stable condition and will be monitored for a few days.

Hostages released in November described Ms Damari as a leader who kept up the spirits of her fellow captives.

The Daily Telegraph reported that she “started taking care of everyone”, with one freed girl telling Mrs Damari that her daughter would wake up and sing: “It’s a great morning.”

Others have reported Ms Damari acted as a go-between with the guards.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the “wonderful and long-overdue news” of their release and called for all hostages to be freed, saying “we must not forget” those who remain in captivity.

People smuggling sanctions
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said a social media post by Emily Damari after her release made him ‘very emotional’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he is “pleased and delighted” that Ms Damari has been released.

“Let me just first, obviously say how pleased and delighted I am that Emily Damari has emerged,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday.

“And I say that because I grew very close to her family, and I think the whole of the country will be delighted that she is free, but recognising there are still 95 hostages being held, and there are British nationals like Nadav Popplewell who lost their life.”

Mr Lammy said a social media post by Ms Damari after her release made him “very emotional”.

“I have a yellow flower. It’s a plastic flower that her mother gave me that’s in my office that I said I would keep in my office until she was freed. I will move it from my office today and take it home. So that’s… it’s incredibly touching,” he said.

