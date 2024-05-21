Freediver remembered by daughter as 'the best guy I know'

CBC
In Vicki Wagner's family, it's simply referred to as "the tragedy."Almost 100 years ago, placid Balsam Lake, in the heart of the Kawarthas, was the scene of one of the worst pleasure craft disasters in provincial history: 11 boys and young men drowned when their oversized canoe capsized, in the dark waters, far from shore.Only four of the paddlers survived — including Wagner's grandfather, 15-year-old Leonard O'Hara."Tears were in his eyes when I asked him (about the tragedy)," she recalled duri