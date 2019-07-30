Freediver Removes Seabed Trash in Port Phillip Bay

On what should have been an experience focused on marine life, freediver Jules Casey struggled to ignore the trash in Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, recently.

In footage from her dive, posted on July 10, Casey can be seen disentangling plastic from seaweed, picking up a drink can from the seabed, and grabbing plastic bags.

“A beautiful day for a dive & I spent most of it picking up litter,” Casey wrote on Instagram, “This is not what I want to see on a dive.” Credit: onebreathdiver via Storyful