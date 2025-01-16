'Freedom Convoy' figure Pat King set for sentencing in Ottawa courthouse

OTTAWA — The sentencing hearing for Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King is scheduled to begin today.

In November, a Superior Court judge in Ottawa found King guilty on five counts, including mischief and disobeying a court order.

He was found not guilty on three counts of intimidation and one of obstructing police.

King could be facing as much as a decade in prison, with the Crown pushing for significant time behind bars.

But his defence wants the sentence limited to time served and probation.

King was one of the most prominent figures from the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa that gridlocked the city's downtown core for a month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press