Freedom Trail Marker

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Adam Schiff Hits 'Comfortable' Republicans With Storm Of 6-Letter Words For Trump
The California Democrat spotted a "fascinating thing" about GOP lawmakers after the verdict in the former president's hush money trial.
- United Press International
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi man tried to blame child, 8, for sex crimes at plea hearing. The judge intervened
The Biloxi man was set for trial next week on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child.
- Merced Sun-Star
High school teacher tries to pay ‘premium’ for sex acts with California teen, feds say
In 2023, when suggested an 18-year-old, the 58-year-old said, “not young enough,” federal officials said.
- People
'Monster' Ex-Officer Who Killed Teen Girl and Dumped Body in Words Makes Short Statement Before He's Sentenced
The family of Susana Morales also addressed the court after the verdict
- The Canadian Press
Female Mountie accused at trial of flirting to obtain information at Coutts blockade
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
- HuffPost
Trump Rolled The Dice Taking His Hush Money Case To Trial And Lost. Now He Might Lose Again.
For decades, accused criminals who insist on a trial but then lose have generally received far harsher sentences than those who take a guilty plea.
- LA Times
Video shows elderly woman knocked unconscious during road rage fight at LAX
Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.
- People
See How Many Alleged Thieves Joined Mass Smash-and-Grab Robbery of California Jewelry Store: Video
Nearly 20 people robbed a jewelry store in less than two and a half minutes on Wednesday, June 12
- The Canadian Press
Former Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in an adult video while on duty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.
- Rock Hill Herald
SC judge gives woman 5 more years for ‘egregious’ $1.1M theft from Rock Hill development
Exclusive: Lisa Buza Hill was sentenced for stealing money used for a BMW, cosmetic surgery and trips.
- People
Mom Who Left 5-Year-Old Daughter's Remains in Closet and Fireplace Sentenced to 84 Years for Murder
“This mother knew about available adoption programs that could have cared for this 5-year-old but instead, she chose murder,” District Attorney John Kellner said
- USA TODAY Opinion
30 years later, a killer is found. But she'll never spend a day in jail.
After 30 years, Angela Maher's killer, a woman who never spent a minute in jail, has been found, leaving more questions than answers.
- The Daily Beast
Giuliani FINALLY Scores a Legal Win in the Battle of the Bozos
It should have been a matchup for the ages. In the red corner, a disgraced former elected official who is currently facing criminal charges and a $148 million ruling against him in a defamation case. In the blue corner, the son of a sitting American president who’s just made history by being found guilty for lying about his illegal drug use when buying a gun.But the head-to-head battle of two of the most ignominious figures in American political life is no longer happening. Hunter Biden has agre
- BBC
Teacher given life ban after having sex with pupil
Ieuan Bartlett will never teach again after admitting 12 counts of sexual activity with a child.
- The Canadian Press
Two teenagers arrested in stabbing on Toronto transit bus: police
TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing. Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end. Police say the bus driver also sustained minor inju
- The Canadian Press
San Francisco park where a grandmother was fatally beaten will now have her name
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco park where a grandmother was beaten and then later died from her injuries will now bear her name.
- CBC
2 more pit bulls to be put down following fatal attack on 86-year-old Calgary woman
Two pit bulls responsible for killing an 86-year-old woman will be put down, a Calgary judge has ruled. Three American Staffordshire terriers attacked Betty Ann Williams in the alley behind her home in June 2022. One dog named Smoki has already been destroyed, but Rabie Ahmed, the lawyer for the dogs' owner, argued the other two should be spared because there was no evidence they were involved in the fatal attack. On Thursday, Justice Bruce Fraser disagreed. "All three dogs were attacking Ms. Wi
- The Canadian Press
Holly Bobo murder case returns to court, 7 years after a Tennessee man's conviction
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Seven years after a man was convicted of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, the case has returned to the Tennessee courtroom where his intense, highly publicized murder trial unfolded.
- HuffPost
Man Sent Threat Of 'Slaughter' To FBI Agent Who Investigated Hunter Biden's Laptop: Feds
Federal prosecutors alleged that Timothy Muller, 43, of Texas, threatened the agent and accused his target of covering for pedophiles.