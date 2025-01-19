Karina Gould launches Liberal leadership bid with carbon price freeze pledge

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Karina Gould has officially launched her campaign to become the party's next leader in her hometown of Burlington, Ont.

Gould says she's the best candidate to restore trust in the Liberal party, and she is resigning as government House leader to run for the party's top job.

She says she would pause the scheduled increase in federal carbon price in April, but did not commit to repealing the policy that has been a target of the Conservatives.

Gould says she also wants a review of her party's promised increase to the capital-gains tax, particularly so it doesn't hinder tech innovation.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is also officially launching her own campaign today in Toronto, a month after quitting cabinet over a falling out with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Candidates only have until Jan. 23 to declare they are running and begin a series of entry fee payments to the party so they can join the race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press