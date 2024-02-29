Freeze on visas leaves humanitarian workers in Israel facing deportation

Foreign humanitarian workers are unable to have their visas renewed in Israel, meaning many of them may be deported, staff have said.

The Association of International Development Agencies (AIDA), an umbrella organisation representing 35 agencies in the West Bank and Gaza, made the warning on Thursday.

AIDA, whose members include Oxfam, Action Against Hunger, Amnesty International and Care International, said visas for 57 workers have already expired, with more than 40 set to do the same within weeks.

A letter was sent to Israel’s Attorney General on behalf of groups on February 20, complaining that certain parties are not cooperating with visa applications.

The nation’s Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry usually has to issue a letter of recommendation for someone to be granted a visa to work in the country.

As Israel has been under a “special state of emergency” since Hamas launched its deadly attack on October 7 last year, all humanitarian visas were automatically extended until February 8.

But the government has since told organisations that it is reconsidering a new way to issue visas and this is taking more time.

Gazans, many of which are believed to be on the brink of famine, gather to collect aid food in Beit Lahia on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Gerald Steinberg, a retired Israeli political scientists, was quoted in Time Magazine as saying: “October 7 changed the rules and Israel is not just going to give out those visas.

“Many of these groups have been propagandists of Palestinian victimhood and Israeli aggression.”

The last visas issued in 2023 will expire by early autumn, according to Guardian analysis, meaning all foreign aid workers will have to leave by then if Israel does not start processing applications ag ain.

The Gaza Strip is in desperate need of aid, with almost the entirety of its population displaced and at least 576,000 people nearing famine, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

One in six children under the age of two in northern Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition and the 2.3 million people in the Palestinian enclave rely on "woefully inadequate" food aid to survive, it said.

Story continues

On Tuesday Britain’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy raised the issue in Parliament.

He said: “Humanitarian visas must be renewed now. With no humanitarian visa renewals since the outbreak of this war.

“Israel is leaving humanitarian workers facing deportation when the Palestinian people need them most.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has told the media “the issue is being looked at”.

The Standard has contacted the Ministry for further comment.