Freeze warning issued for Tri-Cities. Snow alert for Cascade Mountain drivers

A freeze warning has been issued for Wednesday morning in the greater Tri-Cities area.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of Benton and Franklin County and western Walla Walla County starting early Wednesday morning.

It continues until 9 a.m.

It also is predicting snow on Cascade Mountain passes.

The temperature in the Tri-Cities near the Columbia River could fall as low as 33 degrees early Thursday.

But in north Richland and just north of Pasco and in Connell a low of 31 is forecast. In Prosser a low of 30 is possible.

The weather service recommends taking steps to protect tender plants from the cold, particularly in outlying areas.

It is also a reminder to get sprinkler systems blown out before pipes freeze as temperatures drop through the late fall into winter.

Rain is likely on Halloween in the Tri-Cities, but night time temperatures will be warmer. A low of 41 is forecast for Thursday night.

Travelers Wednesday can expect snow mixed with rain Wednesday at Interstate 90 on Snoqualmie Pass, but little or no snow is expected to accumulate.

However, by Friday accumulations of less than half an inch are possible, according to the weather service forecast.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for White Pass in the Cascade Mountains from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.