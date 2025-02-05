Freezing rain in the forecast for Windsor-Esssex, Chatham-Kent, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Be careful out on the roads tonight, Windsor: Environment Canada is warning about the possibility of freezing rain Wednesday evening.

The agency warns that patchy freezing rain could cause slippery conditions and up to two millimetres of ice build-up on the roads. The warning was issued for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Snow mixed with freezing rain is expected to begin around midnight and continue through Thursday morning when conditions should improve.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays," Environment Canada warned.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

Residents should continue to monitor Environment Canada alerts for more information.