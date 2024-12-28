Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday
Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The National Weather Service issued high surf advisories Thursday morning for Northern California, with 20-to-30-foot waves expected through Sunday.
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend
Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.
A 58-year-old Manitoba man drowned on Christmas Eve after his skid-steer loader fell through the ice on a pond in a rural community southeast of Winnipeg.Firefighters and emergency divers spent three hours on Tuesday trying to recover the man, who was trying to clear snow from a pond on his property in the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne.He was inside the skid-steer when it fell through the ice at about 1:30 p.m., said Jean-Claude Normandeau, the fire chief for the neighbouring municipality of L
Environment Canada lifted all heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings for B.C. on Boxing Day, after storms wreaked havoc, leaving thousands of people without power on Christmas.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100
An Alaska seabird species faced the worst mortality event in modern history, and the population isn’t recovering, a study finds. Experts discuss the future implications.
There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast
DALLAS (AP) — Parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas were under severe weather watches early Friday as the National Weather Service predicted a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico could bring high winds, hail and possible tornadoes to the region.
The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur
Storms are expected to hit a wide swath of the U.S. on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A stormy weather pattern will continue over the next few days across the northwestern U.S., with “heavy” rain expected in Northern California and in the Pacific Northwest,…
The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is working this week along the coast of Labrador. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)An icebreaker continued work Friday along the Labrador coastline and the federal government is warning people to stay away for their own safety.The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is in the midst a three-day long operation around Lake Melville and is expected to conclude on Dec. 28."The icebreaker is in the area to support the year-end ferry operations
There is an enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday evening into overnight. There is a risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail.
Buckle up for a potentially bumpy ride, as coast-to-coast storms could impede millions of travelers this busy holiday weekend.
The ban had been in effect for more than a decade.
Now that Santa has passed through the Tampa Bay region and families have exchanged gifts, you likely have a pile of wrapping paper and gift bags to get rid of. The Hillsborough County Solid Waste Department is reminding people what you can and cannot recycle as trash pick-up resumes today.
The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years. "This is Iris and Corwin's 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays," the zoo said.
The parade of systems impacting the B.C. coastline continue but the snow is on the cards now, Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of this system.
In British Columbia's real estate market, many people dream of a turnkey starter home in a prime location.
From the east to the west to the north, records were falling like dominos all over Canada in 2024! Here are the top 5 records that were smashed this year.
Hunter and Braeden Hansen were hiking around Logan Canyon when an avalanche swept one of them under the snow, they told NBC