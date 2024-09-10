Freight train derails in southwest Russia due to 'interference', officials say

(Reuters) - A freight train derailed in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, due to outside interference with the operation of railway transport, but there were no casualties, a local branch of Russian Railways reported on Wednesday.

"Last night, 23:17 (2017 GMT on Tuesday) ... due to interference with the operation of railway transport, a locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed," the South-Eastern Railway said on the Telegram messaging app.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties."

The Railway did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)