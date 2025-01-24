Freighter stuck in Lake Erie ice near Buffalo; Ice-breaking tug here to assist
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, an ice-breaking tug, arrived in Buffalo Thursday afternoon to assist.
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
Pressure is mounting on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as critics squeeze senators from both sides of the aisle to oppose President Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top health official. Kennedy’s bipartisan opponents, including liberal advocates and an organization founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, argue the nominee to lead the Department of Health and…
His team at HHS has paused critical communications and meetings, right as public health officials are worried about bird flu.
Eleven pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza were reported this week
A 39-year-old Toronto man has been charged after an 8-month-old baby girl died in hospital following a Scarborough house fire on the weekend.The fire happened in the area of Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road. Toronto police were called to the home on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.In a news release on Wednesday, police said the fire broke out in the basement. Police said on the weekend that four people were taken to hospital following the fire: the baby girl, a four-year-old boy, a woman in her 70s who
My sister is nonverbal and has intellectual disabilities. My kids didn't seem to care and wanted to know more about her during a family trip.
As the Trump administration proposes strict immigration crackdowns, Omaha Public Schools wants its students and families to know they're safe here.
Seminole County's bike-trail tunnel plans at busy intersections along Wekiva Trail are in jeopardy
The Falcons beat the Lancers, 5-2.
From 8,000 to only 1,000 left, the team at Summit e-Waste, an electronics recycling company in Akron, has made big progress on its massive pile of defunct electric scooters over the last year.
The CEO of the agency responsible for home care in Ontario has been fired, CBC Toronto has learned.Cynthia Martineau, formerly the CEO of Ontario Health atHome, was let go after supply problems in the sector persisted for months, leaving people — including palliative patients — without items needed for their care.Carol Annett, chair of the company's board of directors, sent a note to staff this week confirming that Martineau was leaving. "For over three years, Cynthia has led our organization wi
Acute hospital wards are facing "real challenges", as a study showed the number of children being admitted due to mental health concerns has gone up by two-thirds in 10 years. Annual admissions for children and young people, aged five to 18 with mental health issues, increased by 65% in a decade - from 24,198 in 2012 to 39,925 in 2022, according to the study.
The case against a Lancaster County landlord accused of raping a tenant is proceeding to county court after a preliminary hearing.