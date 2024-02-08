French actor Godreche accuses second director, Jacques Doillon, of sex abuse while she was a minor

French actor Judith Godreche Thursday accused director Jacques Doillon of sexually abusing her when she was 15, the second such charge she has made after alleging another director raped her while she was a minor.

French prosecutors opened a probe this week after Godreche, now 51, accused filmmaker Benoit Jacquot of raping her during a six-year-long relationship that started when she was 14 and he was 25 years her senior.

Doillon took advantage of her while directing her in one of his films when she was 15, she said on Thursday. He was 29 years older at the time.

Neither Doillon, 79, nor Jacquot, 77, replied to a request from AFP for comment. Jacquot has firmly rejected the allegations against him in Le Monde newspaper.

In Doillon's 1989 film "La fille de 15 ans" ("The 15-year-old girl"), Godreche played a teenager whose boyfriend's father falls in love with her.

Doillon had hired an actor to play the father, but at the start of the film shoot "he fired him and took his place", she told the France Inter radio broadcaster.

"All of a sudden, he decides there will be a love scene, a sex scene between him and me," she said.

(AFP)



