Who are the French athletes competing in the Paris Paralympic Games?

France has high hopes for its athletes competing in the Paris Paralympic Games following its strong showing during the Olympics. The goal is for the 236 para athletes to come in eighth in national rankings, with at least 20 gold medals.

Olympic organisers and athletes themselves are counting on home-town excitement to propel them to gold, following France's success at the Olympic Games just a few weeks ago.

At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, France came 14th with 54 medals, 11 of which were gold.

This year’s 236 French athletes and 22 guides will compete in each of the 22 sports, including some exclusive to the Paralympics, like goalball and boccia.

Athletes in all sports

The athletes range in age, from 16 years old (Marie Ngoussou, para athletics) to 59 years old (Rosa Murcia, para athletics and Didier Richard, para sport shooting).

Though the French delegation did not reach gender parity, the 81 female athletes are still a record.

In the past, France has won the most medals in the para athletics and para swimming events, and Marie-Amelie Le Fur, president of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee said the spotlight this year will be on France’s 27 para athletics competitors, along with the 21 para table tennis players and sitting volleyball teams.



