French band Phoenix were the first band to rock the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, with fellow French act Air set to perform as they close out the events on Sunday night as part of the sci-fi-themed ceremonies. Phoenix kicked off their set with “Lisztomania” to an enthusiastic response from athletes from around the world, who were seen dancing jubilantly to the music.

DJ Kavinsky and Belgian singer Angèle joined the band for “Nightcall,” which was followed up by “If I Ever Feel Better” and then a duet with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend.

“They’re unbelievable, great band, always bringing the energy,” host Jimmy Fallon said during the band’s performance.

The band was then joined by Air for “Playground Love,” a song that was featured in Sofia Coppola’s film “Virgin Suicides.” Frontman Thomas Mars has been married to filmmaker Sofia Coppola since 2011. He and his band provided the score for her biopic of Elvis Presley’s famed bride, “Priscilla.”

Up next was Phoenix’s biggest hit, “1901,” during which frontman Thomas Mars jumped into a mosh pit surrounded by Olympians.

The French duo Air, Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Duncke, made their debut in 1998 with “Moon Safari.” It yielded the track “Sexy Boy,” which was used in “10 Things I Hate About You.” The band had their own connection with Coppola — next scored her 1999 dreamy drama “The Virgin Suicides.”

The opening ceremony, which was planned by Thierry Reboul, also focused on French music and culture. Lady Gaga performed cabaret classic “Mon Truc en Plumes,” while Celine Dion — in her first performance in years — sang Édith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour.”

The kickoff concert’s Franco-centric lineup included metal band Gojira, singer/songwriter Aya Nakamura and rapper Rim’K.

