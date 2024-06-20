French Bond Auction Is First Big Test Since Macron’s Gambit

(Bloomberg) -- France is preparing to sell bonds for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron shocked the world by calling a snap election and sent markets into tailspin.

The Treasury in Paris aims to raise up to €10.5 billion ($11.3 billion) through auctions of three- to eight-year bonds on Thursday. The sales come amid one of the most brutal market routs in decades, with the spread between French and German 10-year paper widening more than 30 basis points over the past 10 days.

While nobody is expecting a flop, the results will offer clues as to whether the selloff has taken yields to levels high enough to entice buyers. Funds including Candriam and BlueBay Asset Management said this week they’re steering clear of the securities, noting they remain vulnerable to further losses.

The auctions “constitute the next major test for sentiment,” said Michael Leister, Commerzbank AG’s head of rates strategy. “That said, the hurdle for another widening leg seems high.”

French bond sales have ranged between €12 billion and €13 billion this year, but at the height of the market meltdown last week, the Treasury announced a more modest target for Thursday’s auctions — “which should be supportive,” said Francesco Maria di Bella, a strategist at UniCredit Bank AG.

Investors are worried that shoring up the nation’s stretched public finances will become harder if Macron’s party — which is trailing Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally in opinion polls — loses ground in parliament. On Wednesday, the European Commission reprimanded the nation for running a budget shortfall of 5.5%, a level that far exceeds the bloc’s 3% limit.

Le Pen has tried to reassure investors by saying she would work with Macron. Still, the extra yield investors demand to hold French debt kept inching higher and traded at 79 basis points on Thursday, the widest since 2017. The yield on 10-year notes rose two basis points to 3.21%.

Vanguard said the rout will eventually create a buying opportunity, but bond spreads have widen further to lure them back in. For Candriam, a sustained drop in bonds could lead the nation down a path to full scale financial crisis, while UBS Asset Management is concerned the political turmoil in France could even hurt European unity.

“If the auction doesn’t go very well, it would be a signal that there’s a lot of uncertainty,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of AXA IM Core.

Longer-maturity French bonds have proved more popular with buyers this year, with a 25-year green bond offering via banks receiving record orders in January. A 30-year sale of debt earlier this month was oversubscribed by 2.86 times, close to a four-year high.

Meanwhile, shorter debt has seen slightly weaker demand this year, with bids at the most recent sales of three- and five-year notes exceeding the amount offered by 2.5 and 2.7 times, respectively. Thursday’s auction bidding deadline is 10:50 a.m. Paris time, with results due about 10 minutes later.

