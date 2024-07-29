French border guards to be deployed at Dover to speed up new fingerprint checks

Travellers from the UK entering the EU through Dover will have their fingerprints and photograph taken from Nov 17 2024 - Gareth Fuller/PA

French border force officers are to be spread across the port of Dover in an attempt to reduce queues caused by new fingerprint scans of all travellers from the UK starting in November 2024.

The Home Office is to introduce legislation that will enable French border officials to operate within an expanded control zone at Dover to speed up checks.

The new entry and exit system (EES) is due to be introduced on Nov 17 when travellers from the UK entering the EU through Dover for the first time will not only have to present their passport but also provide their fingerprints and have their photograph taken.

Although the process is supposed to take no more than five minutes, there have been serious concerns that travellers could be backed up for hours at peak times. Twenty-four kiosks for checks on coaches will be set up on the western docks but a change in the law is required to allow the armed French officers to operate in that area.

Seema Malhotra, the immigration minister, will on Monday blame the previous Tory administration for failing to adequately prepare for the change. She will warn that despite the new measures, holidaymakers and lorry drivers could still face travel chaos.

Seema Malhotra-Saluja, the immigration minister, said the previous Tory government had let others do all the hard work to prepare for the change at the border - Chris McAndrew /UK Parliament

She said: “The EU’s Entry/Exit System has been in the pipeline for several years. But instead of pulling out all the stops to ensure travellers and businesses coming into and out of Britain will be unaffected, the previous government seems to have sat on its hands and let others get on with the hard work needed.

“We have been reviewing the preparations that have been made so far and although the Port of Dover, local authorities and business have done much excellent work, previous Home Office ministers have simply not done enough to mitigate the impact.

“We are now working swiftly to minimise the risk of excessive queue times as much as possible.”

Work is also under way to support other juxtaposed ports where the French government operates immigration control to prepare for the introduction of EES.

Eurostar will have almost 50 kiosks for staff to carry out the checks and Eurotunnel will have more than 100 counters for those taking their vehicles across the Channel.