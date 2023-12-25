How the French celebrate Christmas, from holiday markets to Père Fouttard

Although France shares many Christmas traditions with its European neighbours, some customs are quintessentially French – like oysters on ice, the bûche de Noël (Christmas log cake) and a decided emphasis on Champagne. FRANCE 24 takes a look at some of the traditions you might encounter if celebrating the holiday à la française.

The Christmas season is a time of the year when the French set aside their treasured notion of being a staunchly secular country to revel in holiday traditions, many of them rooted in Christianity and – going back further – Roman and ancient Pagan rites.

Christmas markets ring in the season

As in countries across Europe, Christmas markets spring up in France starting in November, with many continuing through the first week of January. Kiosks resembling wooden Swiss chalets sell mulled wine, gingerbread (pain d’épice) and various gifts and crafts, continuing a tradition dating from the Middle Ages.

Paris hosts an array of Christmas markets in a typical year with additional "pop-up" markets appearing for just a day or a weekend. Among the most well known of the annual markets are the Village de Noël near the Eiffel Tower and at the Tuileries Gardens near Concord, Hotel de Ville (City Hall) in the Marais, Notre Dame in the city centre and in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.



