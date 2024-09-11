French charity turns its back on founding father accused of sexual abuse

The French charity Emmaus has taken steps to distance itself from its founder, the late Abbé Pierre, following serious new allegations of sexual abuse. An investigation by French public radio found uncovered that the once venerated priest attempted to silence his critics.

Abbé Pierre, who died in 2007, was long celebrated in France for his dedication to the poor and homeless.

However, his reputation suffered a severe blow in July when Emmaus, the anti-poverty movement he founded in 1949, revealed allegations of sexual assault from seven women.

On Friday, the charity disclosed an additional 17 testimonies, including accusations of rape and abuse of a young girl.

In a joint statement, the Abbé Pierre Foundation, Emmaus France and Emmaus International reiterated their "total support for the victims", praising the "courage" of those who had come forward.

“We believe them and we stand by them,” it said.

Emmaus has acted decisively to distance itself from its founder. The Abbé Pierre Foundation is to change its name, and the Abbé Pierre memorial centre in Esteville, Normandy, where the late priest resided for many years, will close permanently.

Meanwhile the board of Emmaus France is to vote on whether to remove the priest’s name from its logo.

With 425 branches in 41 countries, the allegations will have repercussions far beyond France.



