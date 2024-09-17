French church knew of sexual abuse by late priest Abbé Pierre, bishop says

The French bishops’ council had been aware of Abbé Pierre's alleged sexual abuse of women since the 1950s, its president has admitted. While “measures” had been put in place to address the priest's behaviour, it continued until his death in 2007.

In an open letter published Le Mondeon Monday, Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, the current head of the French bishops’ council, said that “at least some bishops” were aware as early as 1955 of Abbé Pierre’s “seriously bad behaviour” towards women.

Some measures had been taken, including “psychological therapy” and the appointment of an assistant, whose surveillance Abbe Pierre “did his best to [evade]”.

These were considered strong measures at the time, according to Moulins-Beaufort, who reiterated that the French church is committed to making sure the “truth is revealed on the facts of violence and sexual violence”.

Sexual assault accusations

Abbé Pierre, whose real name was Henri Grouès and who founded the Emmaus charity and foundation, has been posthumously accused of sexual assault by several women, including one who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.



