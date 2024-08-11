French cinemas record their best July ticket sales in over a decade

French cinema theatres have enjoyed an historic start to the summer, with box office figures boosted in particular by films such as The Count of Monte Cristo – released on 28 June – which attracted a total of 5.6 million spectators, including more than 4 million in July alone.

Gone are the harbingers of doom and gloom who forecast the 2024 Paris Olympics would turn the French away from cinemas in their droves.

One can consign the poor figures at from start of the year to history, which were particularly hampered by the Hollywood scriptwriters' strike.

According to figures released this week by the Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée or CNC, the number of French cinema-goers for July 2024 is the best on record since 2011.

Some 18.71 million admissions were recorded last month, an increase of 2.2 percent on July 2023, which was itself boosted by the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer – the so-called "Barbenheimer" phenomenon.

Great news for exhibitors

According to Richard Patry, president of the National Federation of French Cinemas, nobody saw it coming.

"Over the whole of 2024, we expected to do at least as much as in 2023 [almost 183 million admissions]," he said.

"We suffered a lot in the first few months," Patry adds, as receipts were down by 17 percent over the January-to-March period, compared with the same period in 2023.

"And if the film gods continue to smile on us, we could reach 190 million tickets sold. We're going to bring France another medal."



