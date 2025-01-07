French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen has died

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front party, has died aged 96.

Le Pen shook the French political establishment when he unexpectedly reached the presidential election run-off vote against Jacques Chirac in 2002.

Despite losing in a landslide, he rewrote the parameters of French politics in a career spanning multiple decades, harnessing voter discontent over immigration and job security - heralding president-elect Donald Trump's own rise.

Throughout his career he faced accusations of racism, and his controversial statements included Holocaust denial.

Jean-Marie Le Pen obituary

After leading the then-National Front from 1972 to 2011, he was succeeded as party chief by his daughter, Marine Le Pen.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has since run for the presidency three times and turned the party, now called the National Rally, into one of the country's main political forces.

Jordan Bardella, current president of the National Rally, confirmed Le Pen's death on social media.

He said: "Today I am thinking with sadness of his family, his loved ones, and of course of Marine whose mourning must be respected."

In a statement, the National Rally paid tribute to Le Pen.

It highlighted his early years spent fighting in some of France's colonial wars, including in Algeria, and said he was a politician who was "certainly unruly and sometimes turbulent".

It went on to say he brought forward the issues which define modern political debate in France.

"For the National Rally, he will remain the one who, in the storms, held in his hands the small flickering flame of the French Nation," it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his condolences in a statement.

A controversial career

Born in 1928, the son of a Breton fisherman, he was an intensely polarising figure known for his fiery rhetoric against immigration and multiculturalism that earned him both staunch supporters and widespread condemnation.

He made Islam, and Muslim immigrants, his primary targets, blaming them for the economic and social woes of France.

His controversial statements, including Holocaust denial and his 1987 proposal to forcibly isolate people with AIDS in special facilities, led to multiple convictions and strained his political alliances, including with his own daughter.

Accusations of racism followed him, and he was tried, convicted and fined for contesting war crimes after declaring that Nazi gas chambers were "merely a detail" of World War Two history.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I stand by this because I believe it is the truth," he said in 2015 when asked if he regretted the comment.

He had 11 prior convictions, including for violence against a public official and antisemitic hate speech.

Read more from Sky News:
At least 95 killed in China earthquake
Trudeau resigns as Canadian PM
At least nine trapped in flooded mine in India

His death comes as his daughter faces a potential prison term, and ban on running for political office, if convicted in an embezzling trial currently underway.

She was thousands of miles away in the French territory of Mayotte, inspecting the aftermath of Cyclone Chido at the time of her father's death.

Le Pen himself was exempted from prosecution over health grounds in the high-profile trial.

Latest Stories

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • Trump Orders Congressional Republicans to Pass the Mother of All MAGA Bills

    President-elect Donald Trump ordered congressional Republicans Sunday to pass “one powerful” MAGA bill that will ram through his most controversial policies on everything from taxes to immigration. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he wrote in a Sunday evening post on his Truth Social network. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump has made promises to enact a merc

  • Elon Musk Cusses Out Student Who Called Him a Fake News Machine

    Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Canadian Lawmaker Blasts 'Loser' Kevin O'Leary For Marching In Mar-A-Lago 'Grifters Parade'

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • Trump rips Biden’s offshore drilling restrictions: ‘I’ll unban it immediately’

    President-elect Trump blasted President Biden’s decision to block oil drilling across large swaths of the U.S.’s coastlines, saying he will “unban it.” “It’s ridiculous; I’ll unban it immediately,” Trump said during an interview Monday with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. However, it’s not totally clear whether he’ll be able to do so. During his previous…

  • Trump denies report that his team is eyeing pared-back tariffs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday denied a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports, deepening uncertainty among business leaders about future U.S. trade policies. Trump responded on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post cited three sources familiar with the matter as saying that Trump aides were exploring a narrower approach to tariffs, focused on certain critical sectors.

  • Canadian dollar jumps on Trudeau and tariff reports

    The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Viciously Burns Eric Trump Over His Dad's 'Heartfelt' Birthday Post

    Eric Trump's birthday happens to fall on Jan. 6.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Frets About Snowstorm Disruption to Trump’s Election Certification

    House Republicans averted one crisis last week, but another storm is brewing. On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to overcome the GOP’s super-slim majority—and threats from internal defectors—to keep his gavel, thanks to some heavy politicking from President-elect Donald Trump. Failure to quickly elect a speaker could have delayed Monday’s joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results.

  • ‘Backbiting,’ ‘drama’ won’t be tolerated in Trump White House: Wiles

    Susie Wiles, President-elect Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, said there won’t be any “backbiting” or “drama” tolerated in the next administration. “I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles, who was Trump’s campaign co-chair and is a veteran political consultant, said in an interview with Axios. “My team…

  • Elon Musk Wages New Capitol Hill War With Blitz of Posts

    MAGA billionaire Elon Musk has called on Americans to kick out over 150 Democratic House lawmakers who voted against a Republican bill that critics said could lead to the deportation of sexual assault survivors. In a series of tweets posted late Saturday night, the Tesla CEO and confidant of President-elect Donald Trump expressed fury at House members who voted nay in September 2024 on the “Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act” put forward by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). “These awful people a