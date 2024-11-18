French farmers block roads with tractors in protest at EU trade deal

A tractor on Monday with a placard against the potential Mercosur trade deal - CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP

Farmers are staging dozens of protests across France against the possible signing of a trade deal between the European Union and four South American countries which they fear will ruin their livelihoods.

The agricultural activists captured global attention in January and February when they blockaded Paris and pledged to “starve” the capital unless stifling EU and French norms were relaxed.

This time, they have dubbed the 85-odd protests “Act II”.

Arnaud Rousseau, head of the largest farming union, the FNSEA, insisted that the action would mainly involve demonstrations in front of regional state buildings and roundabouts, and that the aim was “not to inconvenience the French”.

Bruno Retailleau, France’s newly appointed interior minister, has also pledged authorities will show “zero tolerance” towards long-lasting disruption this time.

However, other farming unions are taking more direct action with roadblocks and bridge blockades.

Activists blocked routes in and out of Paris on Monday - Christophe Ena/AP

Farmers, who are already struggling from a poor harvest and animal disease, fear the trade agreement will make matters worse for their industry - CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP

In the greater Paris region, a dozen tractors blocked the N118 road at Velizy, with officials advising drivers to avoid the area.

Other roadblocks are planned on Monday afternoon in Ile-de-France on various key routes in and out of the capital.

In the southern town of Avignon, tractors blocked the Pont de l’Europe, one of the main entry points to the town. Local media reported 30 tractors and around 100 farmers were involved.

The protests earlier this year were called off following promises from the government – but farmers say that the pledges are yet to materialise and their woes have been compounded by poor harvests and animal diseases.

They have timed their protests to coincide with final talks on the EU’s proposed Mercosur deal that aims to facilitate trade between Europe and South America by gradually eliminating nearly all customs duties on trade between the two blocs.

Farmers and their supporters huddle around a makeshift fire at a roadblock on the N118 road near Paris - Kevin Coombs/REUTERS

A tractor in Le Cannet-des-Maures, southern France, with a banner which says: ‘France, do you still want your farmers?’ - CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP

The EU hopes the agreement will boost exports of European goods that currently face high tariffs applied by Mercosur countries, such as cars, clothing and wine. However, French farmers say it will decimate their beef and poultry sectors.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, pledged on Sunday to “continue to oppose” the Mercosur deal, which is backed by several other EU countries, notably Germany and Spain.

The farmers’ protests are just one potential headache for Michel Barnier, the French prime minister.

He is also facing a national rail Christmas strike, among others, and parliamentary gridlock over the passing of a new budget which aims to stem France’s runaway deficit and debt.