French farmers evade police to block world's biggest food market - latest updates

Dozens of tractors have evaded French police and are heading north to blockade the world’s biggest food market.

The National Gendarmerie admitted 30 tractors had made it over the Loire and were travelling to Rungis, despite armoured vehicles being stationed at bridges along the river.

“We have 30 tractors that managed to sneak in. But the objective is to slow them down,” a spokesman told broadcasters.

“We are not trying to prevent them from circulating, but there are points that they will not be able to pass.”

The farmers, who are protesting low pay and environmental regulations, are reportedly members of the Coordination rurale union from Lot-et-Garonne in southwestern France.

Earlier today, the local union leader pledged to dodge past police “like in a rugby game” to “blockade Rungis and try to get into Paris too”.

06:11 PM GMT

05:52 PM GMT

Mapped: The French farmer blockades

Hundreds of tractors left Agen bound for Rungis, the food market known as the “belly of Paris”, on Monday to demonstrate against low food prices and rising costs.

The farmers have blockaded key roads into Paris and have faced off against armoured police vehicles at particular junctions.

05:42 PM GMT

‘Farming is dying’, say Italian demonstrators

Italian demonstrators held up placards saying “farming is dying” as agricultural protests spread across the continent.

Dozens of tractors drove in a noisy convoy through the northern city of Cuneo with banners, including one reading: “No farmers, no food, no future”, according to reports.

They have yet to reach the levels of demonstrations in France, Germany or Belgium but the numbers and frequency of protests are growing.

Coldiretti, Italy’s main agricultural association, said Italian farmers would demonstrate in Brussels on Thursday alongside those from other countries against the EU’s agriculture policies.

04:44 PM GMT

Tractor convoy stops short of international market

Most of the convoy of tractors that set off from Agen, southwestern France, is blocked 20km (12 miles) from Rungis, according to BFMTV.

The streets are too small to get through, and the farmers have decided to stop for safety reasons. They are waiting for José Perez, the leader of the movement, to decide their next move.

04:37 PM GMT

Watch: Farmers enter Rungis market enclosure

04:33 PM GMT

Tractor convoy is 'on the way to Rungis'

Jean-Baptiste Chemin, 48, the first farmer in a large convoy driving from the Lot-et-Garonne departement, southwestern France, arrived in Rungis in a lorry.

“I’ve come all the way from Agen. We had to split up because the police didn’t want us to cross the Loire river so everyone went their own way and here I am. But don’t worry the rest are on their way,” he said.

“We said we would make it to Rungis and we’ve made it. Let’s see what happens.”

“What concessions have the government given? Not enough that’s for sure,” he said.

04:30 PM GMT

'The police won't be able to stop 250 tractors'

Vincent Meunier, 45, a cereal farmer from Venere in Haute-Saône, was the only tractor driver allowed to remain in front of Rungis to drive them under police surveillance to a nearby carpark.

“Don’t worry, reinforcements are on their way,” he said. “The police couldn’t stop 10 tractors. They won’t be able to stop 250,” he told the Telegraph.

“We don’t make enough pay to feed our families. It’s not complicated. I earn almost nothing with my farm – from zero to 15,000 euros per year – not even the minimum wage. I have to work on the side.”

04:27 PM GMT

Pictures: Farmers block Paris highway in 'siege' of capital

Tractors block the A6 highway during a protest by French farmers in the Chilly-Mazarin district of Paris, Jan 31 - Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Tractors block the A6 highway during a protest by French farmers in the Chilly-Mazarin district of Paris, Jan 31 - Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Tractors block the A6 highway during a protest by French farmers in the Chilly-Mazarin district of Paris, Jan 31 - Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

04:16 PM GMT

Hauliers sound the alarm over blockades

Already in crisis, and blocked by farmers for several days, French hauliers on Wednesday called for “very short-term support measures” for their “battered” businesses.

In a press release, the Union des Entreprises de Transport et de Logistique de France (TLF) said: “Our companies are suffering unacceptable blockades of their activities, both on the main roads and at logistics sites and around ports and airports.”

The organisation warned of “the dramatic consequences of this situation, which has gone on for far too long”.

04:14 PM GMT

Seven in 10 'support a siege of Paris'

A majority of French continue to support the farmers’ protests, according to a new poll conducted by the Elabe institute for BFMTV.

Some 85 per cent back the farmers’ movement. Some 64 per cent of them also approve of a potential blockade of Rungis market. Some 70 per cent support the “siege” of Paris.

Among Parisians themselves, 56 per cent back the siege – which has little effect on their daily lives – while 48 per cent are for blocking Rungis, despite the fact that it could lead to food shortages.

While 59 per cent of French feel the government’s concession are “in the right direction”, only seven per cent think they go far enough.

04:08 PM GMT

Thousands of farmers blocking major roads, say police

Police say there are 6,500 protesting farmers and 4,500 tractors blocking 80 spots along major French roads, Luca Rufo writes.

In addition to moving on Paris, convoys are also attempting to encircle Lyon and set up blockades around several other locations across France, causing heavy disruption to commuter traffic.

“Unless proper decisions are made, there’s a good chance we’ll be back here or at some other spot next week,” Samuel Allix, a potato farmer in the Bordeaux region, said.

03:51 PM GMT

Belgian farmers blockade port with tractors

Belgian farmers blockaded highways and a major port as protests across environmental regulation and low pay intensify across Europe.

More than 100 tractors blockaded the Zeebrugge container port, according to organisers, causing gridlock on the surrounding roads.

Local media reports a major highway has also been blocked.

Lorries and tractors blocking the E40 highway during a protest, in Aalter, Belgium, Jan 31 - KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Farmers from several European countries will head to Brussels on Thursday to pile pressure on government leaders holding a summit in the European parliament.

European Commissioners have already proposed limiting imports from Ukraine and allowing flexibility on fallow land rules in a bid to quell protests.

A contentious trade deal with South America, which farmers fear will expose them to competition unhindered by EU standards, looks set to be blocked by France.

03:44 PM GMT

'It's a message to the European Union'

French and Belgian farmers have reportedly teamed up in their protests against low pay and red tape by bloackade crossing points between the two countries.

Tractors have been used to block traffic heading from Bettignies, Jeumont, Erquelinnes, Malplaquet or Cousolre, French media reports.

“It’s a message sent to the European Union, Belgians and French, we are all in the same boat,” one farmer said. “If the commission does not hear our anger, I fear that the movement will harden further.”

03:05 PM GMT

30 tractors evade Loire roadblocks

Dozens of tractors have managed to evade roadblocks and are heading for Rungis and Paris, police admitted.

While most farmers have been blocked from crossing the Loire after armoured vehicles were deployed, around 30 tractors made it over the bridges.

“We have thirty tractors that managed to sneak in. But the objective is to slow them down,” a police spokesman told broadcasters.

“We are not trying to prevent them from circulating, but there are points that they will not be able to pass.”

02:57 PM GMT

Who is Karine Le Marchand, the French Jeremy Clarkson?

A French tractor driver blockading Paris told The Telegraph on Monday that the country’s farmers needed a celebrity figurehead like Britain’s Jeremy Clarkson.

In Karine Le Marchand, they just might have found one.

French TV host Karine Le Marchand addresses farmers at a road block near Jossigny, east of Paris. Jan 29 - BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

The presenter of a reality TV show which helps lonely French farmers find a life partner has become a figurehead for the protesters after joining their blockade outside Paris to tell them: “The French are with you”.

However, she has gone up another notch in farmers’ eyes after turning up to a tractor camp at Jossigny, east of Paris, on Monday to lend her support to their “siege” of the French capital and other major cities.

Read the full article from Henry Samuel here.

02:30 PM GMT

Police given apples in goodwill gesture

Farmers have handed out apples to police and gendarmes as a gesture of goodwill near Paris.

The gifts were a “homage to Jacques Chirac, a very good minister of agriculture”, one farmer explained.

Mr Chirac was known for his love of apples and made them a symbol of his 1995 presidential campaign.

It comes after Arnaud Rousseau, the leader of France’s largest farming union, warned protesters against clashing with law enforcement.

02:08 PM GMT

Town blockaded by hundreds of tractors

A town in western France has been blockaded by hundreds of tractors, French media reports.

Between 600 and 1,000 tractors are said to have descended on La Roche-sur-Yon in the Vendée, although police insist traffic movement is still “partially possible”.

01:56 PM GMT

Mercosur trade deal 'would be unbearable for farmers'

A trade deal between South American countries and the EU would mean “unbearable difficulty” for farmers, the French agriculture minister has said.

Marc Fesneau told the National Assembly: “We managed to block these negotiations because we believe that this agreement, as it stands, is unfair. It would put our farmers in an unbearable difficulty.

“There is no question of letting tens of thousands of tons of livestock enter European soil that do not respect the same standards and the same rules that we impose on our breeders and our producers.”

01:48 PM GMT

Pictures: Gendarmerie's armoured vehicles block tractor convoys

Members of the French Gendarmerie stand near armoured vehicles as tractors park on the A6 highway, Jan 31 - REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

French farmers park their tractors on the A1 highway at a law enforcement checkpoint, Jan 31 - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

01:30 PM GMT

Farmers arrive at Europe's largest market as 18 arrested

French farmers have begun arriving in tractors to Europe’s biggest market with police announcing 18 people have already been arrested.

The market is being guarded by armoured vehicles as farmers embark on their third day of protests against low pay and environmental regulations.

Police have taken a “defensive posture” to prevent a convoy of an estimated 250 tractors from reaching Rungis, which is known as “the belly of Paris”.

Armoured vehicles have also been stationed in Loiret to block them from crossing the Loire river, as well as closer to the market itself.

An unspecified number of people were reportedly arrested in front of the market, while 18 others were detained close by for obstructing traffic.

01:19 PM GMT

French minister hails EU's 'pragmatic' agriculture move

The French agriculture minister has welcomed the EU’s decision to soften fallow land regulations that have incensed farmers.

Marc Fesneau wrote on social media:

Months of work from France, a coalition built patiently with all of the European colleagues whom I thank, a simple and pragmatic solution which combines transition and production. Thank you to [the] EU Commission for granting this legitimate and fair request.

01:14 PM GMT

Traffic disruption as Loire bridges closed

French authorities have warned of traffic disruption after closing bridges at Jargeau, Châteauneuf-sur-Loire and Sully-sur-Loire to the public.

Protesters travelling in a large convoy of tractors had intended to cross the Loire before heading north to Rungis and Paris.

01:05 PM GMT

Pictures: Tractors reach Rungis as protesters push north

Police officers speak with demonstrators as tractors are parked in front of an international market in Rungis, Jan 31 - REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A police officer walks past a farmer outside the Rungis international market, Jan 31 - AP Photo/Christophe Ena

12:34 PM GMT

Union head warns against clashes with law enforcement

The head of France’s largest farming union has suggested that protests may end in violence as he called for “everyone to calm down”.

In comments reported by French media, Arnaud Rousseau, president of the FNSEA, said: “I am honoured that there are no police officers or gendarmes injured. Will it hold? I don’t know.”

Authorities recently arrested 18 farmers who parked in front of the Rungis international market – a “red line” that protesters have been warned not to cross.

12:26 PM GMT

Jeremy Clarkson sends message of support to French farmers

Jeremy Clarkson threw his weight behind France’s farmers as they besieged Paris and other French cities on Tuesday, wishing them “good luck” in a message entirely in French.

The ex-Top Gear presenter’s words of encouragement came as Emmanuel Macron blamed war-torn Ukraine for intensifying the European agricultural crisis by flooding the market, notably with poultry, and undercutting France.

Clarkson, 63, whose Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm chronicles his attempt at running a 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds, posted a short message on X, formerly Twitter.

The English translation is: “French farmers. I bet no one has ever said this before but good luck, coming from England.”

Read the full story from Henry Samuel here.

12:16 PM GMT

Arrests made after 10 tractors reach Rungis market

Ten tractors managed to reach Rungis’ international market around 10am this morning, according to French media.

They were accompanied by a police escort and were arrested as soon as they parked near the entrance. A source at the market said it unfolded “peacefully”, adding: “We were waiting for them.”

12:08 PM GMT

Belgian farmers blockade container port

Belgian farmers have embarked on their own protests against low pay and red tape by blockading the Zeebrugge container port.

More than 100 tractors are taking part in the demonstration, according to an organiser. Local media reports a major highway has also been blocked.

Farmers gather for a protest action at the Kallo lock near the Port of Antwerp, Jan 31 - Shutterstock

11:52 AM GMT

Several tractors turned back at Loire bridges

Tractor convoys heading for Rungis have been prevented from crossing the Loire river by the gendarmerie at several points, French media reports.

The bridges of Jargeau, Châteauneuf-sur-Loire, Sully-sur-Loire and Gien have been blocked. Around 30 tractors are said to be heading back towards Pithiviers.

11:28 AM GMT

Interior minister confirms armoured vehicle deployment

Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, has formally confirmed that armoured vehicles have been stationed south of Rungis:

Reinforcements, in particular armored vehicles, have been sent to Essonne and Loiret to firmly prevent access to Rungis. At the operational center of the gendarmerie, I recalled my instructions: agricultural events must be able to be held without exceeding the lines that I set at the beginning of the week.

11:25 AM GMT

Tractor convoy blocked from crossing Loire

A local union leader has declared that a tractor convoy will “pass at all costs” after being blocked from crossing the Loire by authorities.

José Perez, of Coordination rurale, told French media that farmers will “remain peaceful” but want “real answers”.

💬"On passera coûte que coûte"



11:02 AM GMT

EU considering 'emergency brake' on Ukraine imports

The EU Commission has said it is envisaging an “emergency brake” for poultry, eggs and sugar from Ukraine amid farming protests across the continent.

Emmanuel Macron blamed war-torn Ukraine for the crisis on Tuesday, claiming the European market had been destabilised by Ukrainian chickens and cereals.

10:47 AM GMT

Armoured vehicles in 'defensive posture' near Rungis

The National Gendarmerie has stationed armoured vehicles south of Rungis, in Loiret and Essonne, to prevent farmers from reaching the international market.

The “defensive posture” is intended to prevent members of the Coordination rurale union from “reaching Rungis and firmly prevent access to Rungis”, sources close to interior minister Gérald Darmanin said.

10:34 AM GMT

Pictures: Farmers target biodiversity office in Dijon

Farmers block the entrance to the French biodiversity office in Dijon - KONRAD K/SIPA/Shutterstock

Farmers block the entrance to the French biodiversity office in Dijon - KONRAD K/SIPA/Shutterstock

10:29 AM GMT

Fishermen dump nets to protest 'unbearable' regulations

Fishermen on Wednesday dumped fish and nets in front of a marine state building in Nantes, western France, to protest against a month-long fishing ban and what they called “regulatory pressure”.

From 5:30am, around 20 fishermen from several ports in Brittany hung banners on the building reading “Fishermen, farmers, same fight” and “We want to feed, not die”.

Frozen fish, fishing gear and nets were thrown at the front of the North Sea-Atlantic-Western Channel intergovernmental headquarters (DIRM NAMO).

“We’ve come to express our frustration. We’re at each other’s throats. The pressure of French and European regulations is unbearable”, said David Le Quintrec, a fisherman from Lorient, Morbihan.

To protect dolphins that have been dying by the hundred, many caught in nets, most French and foreign fishing boats will have to remain docked in the Bay of Biscay until Feb 20.

The government has promised state compensation. The one-month ban, which is due to be repeated in the winters of 2025 and 2026, was decided after France’s Council of State called on the government to reduce the number of dolphin deaths.

10:26 AM GMT

Reports: 18 farmers arrested near Rungis

Eighteen farmers have been arrested a few miles south of Rungis for obstructing traffic, French media reports. Police sources said they were attempting to head to the international food market.

10:19 AM GMT

'The police want to slow us down – but we're resourceful'

Serge Bousquet-Cassagne, president of the Coordination rurale union for the Lot-et-Garonne département, said farmers are heading for Paris despite warnings from the authorities:

Our aim remains the same and hasn’t changed, namely to blockade Rungis and try to get into Paris too. We’re about 200 to 250 tractors and 200 to 300 individual vehicles, between 600 to 700 people. We don’t want to say anymore because we’ve got the cops at the end of the road and we’re going to get ready to cross the bridges over the Loire. It’s blocked. Apparently, the government doesn’t want us to cross the Loire. We’re going to try and manoeuvre... with the utmost respect for the police and the public, and in the hope that no one will get hurt and no property will be damaged. We’re going to feint, a word from a rugby country where the feint pass is always successful. The police are there to slow us down, to make us run out of steam like they did yesterday, but we’re resourceful.

10:12 AM GMT

Pictures: Tractor convoys converge on Paris

Farmers warm themselves around a bonfire as they block a highway in Ourdy, south of Paris, Jan 31 - AP Photo/Thibault Camus

A convoy of tractors head for the Charles de Gaulle Airport as they attempt to blockade Paris, Jan 30 - Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

10:06 AM GMT

Agriculture minister: France alone opposes Mercosur pact

The French agriculture minister has said an EU trade agreement with South America would expose its farmers to “unfair competition”.

Marc Fesneau told Sud Radio that France had not been given “clear answers” to its concerns and was “quite alone at the European level” in opposing the Mercosur deal.

10:03 AM GMT

‘South America trade deal is not good for our farmers’

France has vowed to block a trade deal being signed between the EU and South American countries as it is rocked by farming protests.

Farmers have repeatedly objected to an EU-Mercosur deal, claiming they will not be able to compete with rivals who are not bound by strict environmental laws.

Bruno Le Maire, France’s economy minister, told broadcasters: “This Mercosur deal, as it stands, is not good for our farmers. It cannot be signed as is, it won’t be signed as is.”

The European Commission acknowledged on Tuesday that its deal was “not quite there yet” but said talks were continuing.

10:03 AM GMT

Hello and welcome to the live blog. Benedict Smith here. We’ll be bringing you the latest developments on the third day of the French farmers’ protests, as hundreds of tractors attempt to cross the Loire and head for Paris.