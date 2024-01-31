French farmers maintain 'siege' of Paris as government struggles to calm protests

French farmers vowed on Wednesday to maintain roadblocks on key highways into Paris for a third day, increasing pressure on the government for more concessions in a standoff that has spurred similar protests elsewhere in Europe.

Farmers’ complaints range from rising costs to meeting carbon-cutting targets, fuel prices, inflation, bureaucracy, and Ukrainian grain imports.

The French mobilisation has blown up into a serious crisis for Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who is only three weeks into the job after a cabinet shake-up by President Emmanuel Macron.

Around 1,000 farmers with hundreds of vehicles planned to block key roads into Paris for a third day, with some sleeping in their tractors overnight.

Authorities said there were still 120 roadblocks in place across France on Tuesday evening, with more than 12,000 farmers and 6,000 tractors involved.

Addressing parliament, Attal said his government stood ready to resolve the crisis and praised the agriculture sector as "our force and our pride".

Agriculture embodies the "values of work, freedom and entrepreneurship", Attal said, adding: "It is one of the foundations of our identity and our traditions."

In an apparent reference to contested EU rules, he said: "France must be granted an exception for its agriculture."

"We did a lot in the last years to help," he said.

