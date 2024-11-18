French farmers protest as Mercosur talks fuel discontent

STORY: :: French farmers use tractors to block a motorway in protest against the Mercosur bloc trade talks

:: November 18, 2024

:: Vélizy-Villacoublay, France

A push by the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc to conclude long-running trade negotiations by the end of the year has rekindled anger in France.

On Sunday (November 17), Macron reiterated France's opposition to the deal over convers that agricultural imports from South America do not meet European standards.