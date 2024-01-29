French farmers vow Paris 'siege' as tractor protest converges on capital

French farmers will launch an indefinite "siege" of Paris beginning Monday, choking off major highways and moving toward the capital as they demand better working conditions.

For days, nationwide protests have flared in Europe's largest agriculture producer, with farmers angered in part by red tape and environmental policies they say are hurting their bottom lines and rendering them unable to compete with less stringent neighbours.

Across France, farmers have used tractors and trucks to block roads and jam traffic. They plan to step up their pressure campaign by establishing eight chokepoints along the major arteries to Paris on Monday afternoon.

The government plans to mobilise 15,000 police and paramilitary gendarmes in response, with the forces told to show "moderation".

"We don't intend to allow government buildings, or tax collection buildings, or grocery stores to be damaged or trucks transporting foreign produce to be stopped. Obviously, that is unacceptable," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said ahead of the planned siege.

Police and gendarmes are also under orders to prevent any incursion into Paris itself, said Darmanin.

