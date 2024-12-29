New French finance minister eyes 2025 deficit slightly above 5%

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Handover ceremony at the Bercy Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's delayed 2025 budget bill will target a deficit of "slightly above 5%" in order to protect growth, the country's new finance minister said in a newspaper interview.

Eric Lombard, previously head of Caisse des Depots, the investment arm of the French government, will be tasked with steering through parliament a budget after the previous government lost a no-confidence vote in early December amid a backlash against its belt-tightening proposals.

Lombard's deficit objective for next year is higher than the 5% targeted by the last government. But it would still represent a drop from this year when the deficit is expected to widen to above 6% of gross domestic product.

"We need to amend this (budget) bill to establish a good budget. With a deficit slightly above 5% so as to protect growth," Lombard told La Tribune Dimanche.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To protect growth, the reduction of the deficit must come more through reductions in public spending than through taxation," he said, adding that any tax increases should be "very limited".

He said he would consult all political parties in the French parliament and that the discussions would contribute to the government's budget proposals.

Lombard was named last Monday as part of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government.

Bayrou, who, like predecessor Michel Barnier, lacks a working majority in parliament, has said he aims to have a budget ready by mid-February.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Williams)

Latest Stories

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Why Trump is targeting Panama, Greenland, Canada

    President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…

  • Trump Hints at His Next Legal Target in Truth Social Post

    President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from done with legal battles after his $15 million settlement with ABC and its star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments are among a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will tr

  • Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…

  • Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens

    ‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns

  • CNN Host Spots Elon Musk’s Free Speech Hypocrisy Amid Right-Wing Clash On Immigration

    Several conservative accounts have reportedly seen restrictions on Musk’s X platform after criticizing the billionaire’s immigration takes.

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

  • Top Dem Slams Harris for Using ‘Egregiously Weird’ Words

    Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • Kari Lake sparks concerns at Voice of America

    President-elect Trump has nominated GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake to lead Voice of America (VOA), a decision that is renewing worries of partisan meddling at the government-funded global news agency. Lake, who ran for governor and senator in Arizona and previously was a local news anchor, is one of a number of loyalists Trump has…

  • MAGA Figures Turn on Elon Musk for Not Hating Immigrants Enough

    We may be seeing some of the first major fissures forming in the Trump-Musk dalliance. Over the holiday week, Elon Musk entered into a heated online debate with notable Trump figure and culture warrior Laura Loomer over the president-elect's immigration policy, The Washington Post reports. The debacle saw Musk receive rare pushback from his far-right supporters for advocating laxer immigration policy to court skilled foreign workers, and culminated with Loomer, who has over 1.4 million followers

  • North Korea launches 'toughest' U.S. strategy in key party meeting

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a key policy-setting meeting of the country's ruling party last week ahead of the new year, state media KCNA reported on Sunday. The meeting of party and government officials decided that North Korea would launch the "toughest" strategy to counteract the United States for its security and national interests, the report said, without elaborating. The alliance between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has expanded to a "nuclear military bloc" and South Korea has become an "anti-communist outpost" for the U.S., the KCNA report added.

  • The Conservatives have a plan to bring down the Liberal government. Will it work?

    The Conservatives have shared their latest plan to bring down the Liberal government next month.A House of Commons committee will meet in the new year to vote on a motion of non-confidence in the government.If all goes according to the Conservatives' plan, MPs in the House of Commons could be voting on a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government as early as Jan. 30.How would it work?Parliament is currently in its six-week winter break. Until its return in late Januar

  • Russia says it will stop gas exports to Moldova from Jan 1

    Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday it would suspend gas exports to Moldova from 0500 GMT on Jan. 1 due to unpaid debt by Moldova, which is bracing for severe power cuts. It said the company reserved the right to take any action, including terminating the supply contract with Moldova. Russia supplies Moldova with about 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year, which is piped via Ukraine to the breakaway region of Transdniestria where it is used to generate cheap power that is sold to government-controlled parts of Moldova.

  • North Korean soldier captured in Ukraine dies, reports say

    The soldier is thought to be the first North Korean prisoner of war captured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • Texas blocks Biden from disposing of border wall materials before Trump takes office

    The Biden administration has been blocked from getting rid of any border wall materials over the next 30 days, passing the materials on for President-elect Trump to use as he chooses, according to a press release from the Texas attorney general office. “We have successfully blocked the Biden Administration from disposing of any further border…