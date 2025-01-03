French FM visits Syria with German counterpart to promote ‘peaceful’ transition

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Damascus Friday, kicking off the first visit by top Western diplomats to meet Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. His German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, is also expected in the Syrian capital to promote a "new political beginning between the EU and Syria", said the German foreign ministry.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Syria early Friday after a trip to neighbouring Lebanon, where he met with senior Lebanese politicians, including veteran parliamentary speaker, Nabih Berry.

His trip to Syria, along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, was aimed at promoting a "peaceful" transition for "the Syrian people and for regional stability", said Barrot in a post on X shortly before arriving in Damascus.

Baerbock said she was travelling to Syria to express "clear expectations" of the new rulers, who she said would be judged by their actions.



