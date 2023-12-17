French foreign ministry says worker killed by an Israeli attack in Rafah

(Reuters) - The French foreign ministry said one of its workers had died as a result of injuries sustained from an Israeli attack in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The man was seeking refuge in the house of one of his colleagues from the French consulate alongside two other colleagues and a number of their family members, the ministry statement issued late on Saturday said.

"The house was hit by an Israeli air strike on Wednesday evening, which seriously hurt our agent and killed about 10 others," it said, adding he had later died of his injuries.

The statement said France condemned the bombing of a residential building.

"We demand that the Israeli authorities shed full light on the circumstances of this bombing, as soon as possible," it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military when approached for a response. Israel says it seeks to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, according to international law, though critics and even its closest ally, the U.S., say it needs to do more.

(Reporting by Adam Makary; Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Alison Williams)