French former Catholic priest convicted of raping and sexually abusing four boys

Olivier de Scitivaux de Greische, 64, has been handed a 17-year sentence after admitting to raping and sexually assaulting four young boys for more than a decade in the 1990s and 2000s.

A criminal court on Saturday found de Scitivaux de Greische, a former senior priest in the diocese of Orléans southwest of Paris, “guilty of all the acts of rape and aggravated sexual assault” he was accused of.

The court announced the accused would have to serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

In a hearing behind closed doors on Friday, the former priest – who was returned to lay status at his own request – acknowledged everything “without reservation”.

“I admit, because I have to use words, to the touching, the caresses, the fellatio, the digital and penile penetrations, to all the acts," he told the court.

The court also sentenced the accused to socio-judicial supervision, the obligation to seek treatment, and a ban on carrying out any professional or voluntary activity involving contact with minors.

For the first time, the accused admitted to raping and sexually assaulting two other victims as early as 1982, but he cannot be prosecuted for those acts since they were past the statute of limitations.

Damien Brossier, de Scitivaux de Greische’s lawyer, has appealed to the court for leniency, stressing that his client was no longer a danger.

Warnings ignored

Olivier de Scitivaux de Greische was ordained a priest in 1989 when he was 29.



