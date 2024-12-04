French government collapses as Prime Minister Michel Barnier loses no-confidence vote

The French government has collapsed after prime minister Michel Barnier lost a vote of no confidence.

It follows Mr Barnier's decision to use special powers to force a social security budget through the lower house of parliament without a final vote after a last-minute concession was not enough to win support from the far-right National Rally (RN).

In the end far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined forces to back a no-confidence motion in Mr Barnier and his government with 331 votes in support of the motion.

It marks the first time a French government has lost a confidence vote since 1962.

Mr Barnier, formerly the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, is expected to tender his resignation and that of his government to President Emmanuel Macron shortly.

Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally party, said after the vote that she is not calling for Mr Macron's resignation but "pressure is piling up".

Mr Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027.

However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after July's legislative elections led to a deeply-divided parliament.

The escalating political crisis in France has threatened to send the eurozone's second-biggest economy into uncertain territory.

It comes as a time of tension in Europe, with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House and the war in Ukraine continuing to drag on.

