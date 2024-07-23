French icon Bardot lashes out at Japan over arrest of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson

French film star Brigitte Bardot has slammed Japan for its "manhunt" of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, detained under an international warrant issued by Tokyo.

Watson was arrested in Greenland – an autonomous territory belonging to Denmark – on Sunday, and pending a decision on his possible extradition to Japan, he will be held until 15 August.

His ship had docked to refuel on its way to "intercept" Japan's new whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, according to the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF).

French screen legend turned animal rights activist Bardot told Le Parisien in an interview published on Monday that "the Japanese government... launched a global manhunt" against Watson who was "caught in the trap".

"We must do everything to save Paul," she said.

Outrage

Over 300,000 people have signed a petition in support of Watson, including French environmental activist Hugo Clément.

"We are deeply outraged that a man who dedicated his life to protecting endangered animals is today arrested at the request of a state that does not respect the law," he told the press.

The statement calls on French President Emmanuel Macron "to contact the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, to demand the immediate release of Paul Watson."

Japan's government made no comment but a spokeswoman for the Japanese coastguard told French news agency AFP on Monday it was aware of the arrest.

(with AFP)



