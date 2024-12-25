French law blamed for rising violence against migrant sex workers

People protest and pay tribute to the sex workers killed or raped in 2024, in front of the National Assembly in Paris on 17 December.

Violence against sex workers in France increased in 2024, with reported assaults up 6 percent compared to the previous year. Many victims, particularly undocumented migrants, remain silent due to fear of deportation.

According to the NGO Médecins du Monde, there have been 3,110 reports of violence against sex workers this year, including 203 rapes or attempted rapes and 82 armed assaults.

Among the victims, most are migrant women, many of whom do not come forward due to their undocumented status and the fear of deportation.

In 2024, seven sex workers, all female migrants, were murdered.

Dozens of people gathered near the National Assembly in Paris last week to call for improved protection for sex workers who are victims of violence.

'I don't dare scream'

Mei, a Chinese migrant and sex worker who was protesting, told RFI: "I have clients who don’t pay. I have clients who assault me. I suffer sexual violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On top of that, I don’t dare scream because I’m afraid of losing my apartment if my neighbours find out what I do. There’s anxiety, sadness and anger. Everything mixes together. But I bear it alone."

Migrant women in France face ‘double violence’ when reporting sexual abuse



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Migrant women in France face ‘double violence’ when reporting sexual abuse

European court agrees to hear appeal against French anti-prostitution law

Belgian police bust Europe's biggest Chinese prostitution ring