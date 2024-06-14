French leftwing alliance New Popular Front vows to break with Macron policies

A French left-wing alliance said Friday it would break with President Emmanuel Macron’s policies if it wins snap polls that could see the far right make major gains in parliament.

With the National Rally (RN) expected to rack up dozens more seats and Macron’s camp bleeding support, “it’s going to be either the far right, or us", said Greens party leader Marine Tondelier, who joined the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), Communists and Socialists in presenting their programme ahead of the June 30 first round.

Political parties including the Socialists, Greens, Communists and hard-left Unbowed France (LFI) formed a "Popular Front" on Monday in a bid to challenge the far-right's National Rally (RN), leading the polls for upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

"Warmest congratulations and thanks to our negotiators who had four sleepless nights at work, (going through) the programme line by line, constituency by constituency," French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said on social media platform X.

Ahead of their press conference on Friday, Ian Brossat, a communist member of the Senate, said that they would withdraw President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pensions reform which led to protest on the streets.

"There will be the withdrawal of the pensions reform and a return to 60 years (as retirement age)", Brossat told Public Senat television. Macron's reform included a gradual rise of the retirement age to 64 from 62 before the overhaul.

