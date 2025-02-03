French metal band Gojira wins Grammy for Olympics performance

Mario Duplantier and Joe Duplantier of Gojira (left) along with opera singer Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne accept the Grammy award for best metal performance, in Los Angeles, 2 February 2025.

While the American pop star Beyoncé won the top Grammy award for album of the year at the 2024 Grammy awards in Los Angeles, and the rapper Kendrick Lamar swept the five categories he was nominated for, French artists Gojia and Justice also took home awards.

The French metal band Gojira's memorable performance with opera singer Marina Viotti at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics won the Grammy for "metal performance of the year".

Their version of Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) on 26 July 2024, featuring imagery of a decapitated Marie-Antoinette, beat out competitors such as Metallica and Judas Priest.

And the French electronic duo won the Grammy for best dance/electronic recording, for their track Neverender.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Grammys are like the Oscars, it's mythical for us. We've been following them since we were kids,” Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé told Le Parisien newspaper.

The duo, on tour in France, were not in Los Angeles to receive their third Grammy – best remix in 2009 for MGMT's Electric Feel, and best dance/electronic album in 2019 for Woman Worldwide.

Their album Hyperdrama this year face stiff competition from favourite Charli XCX’s Brat.

(with AFP)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Aya Nakamura scoops French music awards, thanks fans for support over racist abuse

How France's songs keep world dreaming of French freedom and glamour

French heavy metal band Gojira nominated for Grammys