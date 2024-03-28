French MPs pave way for day to mark 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris

Lawmakers in France's National Assembly on Thursday backed a move that could lead to a day to commemorate the October 1961 police crackdown in Paris that killed dozens of Algerians protesting for their country's independence.

A parliamentary motion noting the "bloody and murderous repression of Algerians" was proposed by Greens MP Sabrina Sebaihi and Julie Delpech, from President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party.

It encountered opposition from the ranks of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN).

"The vote represents the first step in the work to recognise this colonial crime, to recognise this crime of the state," said Sebaihi.

On 17 October, some 30,000 Algerians were urged by the pro-independence FLN party to break a curfew and head to locations around Paris to demonstrate peacefully.

Under the orders of then police chief Maurice Papon, officers violently broke up the demonstrations.

Disparity

Official figures reported three dead and around 60 injured. However, in the decades since the incident, historians estimate there were at least several dozen victims, whose bodies were dumped in the River Seine.

"Let us spare a thought for these victims and their families who have been hard hit by the spiral of violence," said Dominique Faure, the minister for local and regional authorities.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France and Algeria seek to deepen ties after easing of tensions

French film on 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris wins student Oscar

France to consider foundation for Algerian harki fighters and their descendants