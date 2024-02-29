French newspaper takes long view of news, coming out every 29 February

French administration has not always made it easy for those born on 29 February, but one entity has embraced – and lives for – the date: the Bougie du sapeur, a bissextile publication that takes a long view of the news, every four years.

“For four years we read newspapers, we listen to the radio and watch television, and we take notes, and put ideas in a box and say perhaps this will be a good subject for the next Bougie du sapeur,” explains Jean d'Indy, the paper's editor and self-described Jack-of-all-trades.

He took over the publication in 1996, the fourth edition of the satirical paper that was started by two friends in 1980.

It continues today as a labour of love every leap year for about a dozen writers headed by d’Indy, who spends most of his time promoting his first love, horse racing.

But for six months every four years, he focuses on the paper, deciding what goes in and commissioning articles, which, above all, must be funny.

Humour, satire

“We have we have one point of view, a point of view of humour,” he told RFI. “All of us, we just want to laugh when we write our articles, and if we don’t take any pleasure to write, we think it won't be a good article for the public."

Humour, he says, allows the paper to address “any subject”. If a topic is too touchy, it can go in the next edition, four years later.

“We forget the Covid, that’s the past, it's not funny," says d’Indy.

On the cover of the 2024 edition are two stories, one about artificial intelligence, which will soon make everyone smart, but not funny, and another about “what men must know before becoming women”.



