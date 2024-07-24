French officials foil multiple plots to disrupt Paris 2024 Olympics

Several plots to disrupt the 2024 Paris Olympics have been foiled by French authorities over the past weeks, according to officials. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin Wednesday said police on Tuesday arrested a young man in southwest France accused of planning “violent action” against the Games. On the same day, Paris prosecutors said a 40-year-old Russian-born man had been arrested in Paris on similar suspicions.

France has been on high alert over the past few weeks as preparations to host the Olympics hit the final stretch. The Games officially kick off with a lavish and high-security opening ceremony on the River Seine on Friday.

Paris prosecutors said Wednesday that they had arrested a 40-year-old Russian-born man Tuesday at his Paris apartment on suspicion of planning to “destabilize the Olympic Games.”

During an official search of the suspect’s home in Paris, police agents found items that “raised fears of his intention to organize events likely to lead to destabilization of the Olympic Games,” prosecutors said.



