French opposition topple Barnier's government in no-confidence vote

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union’s second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost the no-confidence vote after far-right and left-wing lawmakers teamed up on the motion.

It’s the first time a French government has lost a confidence vote since 1962.

:: June 30, 2024

The crisis was ushered in by President Emmanuel Macron, who called a snap election in June, resulting in a polarized parliament.

Barnier is expected to hand in his resignation to the president on Thursday, according to French media reports.

France risks ending the year without a stable government or a 2025 budget, though the constitution allows special measures that would avert a U.S.-style government shutdown.

Opposition lawmakers punished Barnier for opting to use special constitutional powers to adopt part of an unpopular budget without a final vote in parliament.

It sought 60 billion euros in savings to try shrink the deficit.

Far-right National Rally party leader, Marine Le Pen:

“This budget doesn't just attack France - it takes French people hostage,” she said.

The European Union has already been reeling from the implosion of Germany’s coalition government…

With this turmoil weakening it even more.

It all comes just weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Three sources told Reuters that Macron is aiming to install a new prime minister swiftly.

One source said the president wanted to do that before a ceremony on Saturday to reopen the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

:: FIle

Any new prime minister would face the same challenges as Barnier in getting bills, including the 2025 budget, adopted by a divided parliament.

There can not be a new parliamentary election before July.

Macron’s rivals say the only way to end the crisis is for him to resign – something he has, so far, shown little inclination to do.

Latest Stories

  • McConnell cries foul after 2 Democratic judges cancel retirement after Trump victory

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • When Trump Threatens, Canada and Mexico Go Their Own Way

    (Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing

  • James Carville Claims 1 Person Is Secretly 'Driving' Trump's Sketchy Nominations

    The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.

  • New SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced

    The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.

  • China stacked the deck against Augusta-made golf carts. Here's what America did about it

    The world's top two golf cart manufacturers, both based in Augusta, are praising a government finding that China is unfairly subsidizing its low-speed vehicle industry. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently that China's government has engaged in antidumping and…

  • I Moved To Europe To Escape U.S. Politics. Four Years Later, I've Come To A Terrifying Realization.

    “With every year that passes, visits to my original home feel more like a trip to a foreign country.”

  • Federal minister Harjit Sajjan defends accepting taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets

    Federal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was invited by PavCo, a B.C. Crown corporation that owns and operates B.C. Place Stadium, where the concerts will take place.PavCo has been donating Swift tickets to food banks and other charity organizations so that they could raffle them off and raise money. PavCo has

  • Ted Cruz Mocks 'Morning Joe' Hosts And Gets Hit With A Humiliating Throwback

    The Texas senator made a vulgar suggestion about the MSNBC hosts' meeting with Donald Trump.

  • Ted Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi

  • Bill Clinton Gives Dems Blunt Truths–And Reprimands Biden

    Bill Clinton expressed public misgivings about Joe Biden’s handling of his son’s pardon Wednesday–as he delivered a blunt assessment of why Democrats lost the election. “I wish he hadn’t said he wasn’t going to do it. It does weaken his case,” Clinton said of Biden’s repeated pledges not to pardon his son, which he reversed on Sunday night with a sweeping use of the presidential pardon power. Clinton, the 42nd president, was speaking in Manhattan at The New York Times' Dealbook event, the first

  • South Korea’s Yoon Declares Martial Law in Emergency Address

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday in an emergency national address televised live. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsYoon said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration with impeachment moves. “Through the declaration of martial law, I will

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots Not-So-Subtle Shade In A World Leader's Message To Trump

    The late night host said a single word stands out.

  • China bans exports to US of gallium, germanium, antimony in response to chip sanctions

    BANGKOK (AP) — China announced Tuesday it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications, as a general principle, lashing back at U.S. limits on semiconductor-related exports.

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • Opinion - Putin’s overseas empire is collapsing all at once — don’t let up on him now

    Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a difficult week as Syria's government collapses, Russian military bases are overrun by rebels, and protests in Abkhazia and Kazakhstan signal a decline in Russian influence in the region.

  • Donald Trump DEA pick Chad Chronister withdraws from consideration, citing 'gravity' of job

    Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he decided to withdraw after "the gravity of this very important responsibility set in."

  • Opinion: Michael Ian Black: What I Found Out About Trump Supporters by Making Them Laugh

    I upset a trio of women at one of my stand-up shows the other weekend. The women took offense when I was making jokes about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight before moving on to Trump’s electoral win by saying, “Speaking of rapists.” They walked out. Generally, I’m not a particularly political comedian. My jokes tend to be about my family or stories of my own idiocy. But I’m also somebody who enjoys pushing a few buttons during my shows. When discussing an “empty nester” move for my wife and myself

  • Jesse Watters Demands ‘Eye Candy’ From Female Trump Appointees

    Jesse Watters faced blowback online after saying he wanted to see more “eye candy” from female Trump appointees. The Fox News host said he’d “like to see Linda McMahon doing yoga” or Tulsi Gabbard “surfing.” His remarks came after The Five show screened footage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. showing off his muscles in a shirtless workout ahead of his Department of Health and Human Services confirmation hearing.

  • Democrats shift tactics on Trump Cabinet picks after lessons learned from first term

    Senate Democrats staged dramatic showdowns to protest nominations during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in office. This time around, Democrats are shifting tactics, reluctant to pick endless battles with Trump cabinet picks that are unlikely to succeed.