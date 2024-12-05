French opposition topple Barnier's government in no-confidence vote

STORY: French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union’s second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost the no-confidence vote after far-right and left-wing lawmakers teamed up on the motion.

It’s the first time a French government has lost a confidence vote since 1962.

:: June 30, 2024

The crisis was ushered in by President Emmanuel Macron, who called a snap election in June, resulting in a polarized parliament.

Barnier is expected to hand in his resignation to the president on Thursday, according to French media reports.

France risks ending the year without a stable government or a 2025 budget, though the constitution allows special measures that would avert a U.S.-style government shutdown.

Opposition lawmakers punished Barnier for opting to use special constitutional powers to adopt part of an unpopular budget without a final vote in parliament.

It sought 60 billion euros in savings to try shrink the deficit.

Far-right National Rally party leader, Marine Le Pen:

“This budget doesn't just attack France - it takes French people hostage,” she said.

The European Union has already been reeling from the implosion of Germany’s coalition government…

With this turmoil weakening it even more.

It all comes just weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Three sources told Reuters that Macron is aiming to install a new prime minister swiftly.

One source said the president wanted to do that before a ceremony on Saturday to reopen the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

:: FIle

Any new prime minister would face the same challenges as Barnier in getting bills, including the 2025 budget, adopted by a divided parliament.

There can not be a new parliamentary election before July.

Macron’s rivals say the only way to end the crisis is for him to resign – something he has, so far, shown little inclination to do.