French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing no-confidence vote
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has resigned after losing a vote of no confidence just three months into the job.
Many viewers said the same thing when a clip emerged of Trump's youngest son talking to Dana White and others.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump last week likely violated a 225-year-old U.S. law, but experts say it's highly unlikely that Trump will face any consequences.On Friday, Trudeau surprised Canadians by making an unannounced trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. Over dinner, Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and the prime minister's chief of staff Katie Telford talked about a series of contentious issues with Trum
Experts examine a viral photo following the pair's meeting, plus other telling body language that came from the visit.
(Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing
The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pulled off a flip-flop in near-record time Wednesday, dismissing a litany of misconduct allegations against Pete Hegseth that just a day earlier he called “very disturbing.” Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate for defense secretary, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2017, which he denies.
“With every year that passes, visits to my original home feel more like a trip to a foreign country.”
OTTAWA — A surprise tactical move by the NDP forced a debate in the House of Commons on abortion access Thursday, sidelining a Conservative motion designed to use NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's own words against him.
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to fix immigration in Canada depends on the biggest exodus of people since at least the 1940s — one that many economists doubt is feasible.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSlamming the brakes on record-setting population growth requires 2.4 million non-permanent residents to leave or change status over the next two years, according
The UK's chief of defense staff said Israeli F-35s took out "nearly the entirety" of Iran's air defenses in a single mission.
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his
Bill Clinton expressed public misgivings about Joe Biden’s handling of his son’s pardon Wednesday–as he delivered a blunt assessment of why Democrats lost the election. “I wish he hadn’t said he wasn’t going to do it. It does weaken his case,” Clinton said of Biden’s repeated pledges not to pardon his son, which he reversed on Sunday night with a sweeping use of the presidential pardon power. Clinton, the 42nd president, was speaking in Manhattan at The New York Times' Dealbook event, the first
A clip of the embattled defense secretary nominee may further sink his chances of assuming the post.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a difficult week as Syria's government collapses, Russian military bases are overrun by rebels, and protests in Abkhazia and Kazakhstan signal a decline in Russian influence in the region.
Elon Musk is heading to Capitol Hill on Thursday to speak with lawmakers about the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) being proposed by President-elect Donald Trump. One item on his chopping block is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Sheila Bair, former Chair of the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) and former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Financial Institutions, sits down with Market Domination's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to discuss the potential repercussions if Musk is given the authority to eliminate the CFPB. "It's a head-scratcher. You know, that budget's less than $700 million. That's like 0.01% of our $6.75 trillion federal budget," says Bair. "I think we've gotten very good bang for our buck when it comes to the CFPB. It was created to fill enormous regulatory gaps and consumer protections, which, frankly, were a key cause of the great financial crisis and the Great Recession that ensued since we've had the CFPB." Bair goes on to talk about the inception of the CFPB and the benefits the agency has provided for consumers:"They've created protections and enforced protections that weren't there before, about $20 billion they've recouped for consumers with various bad practices among certain industry lenders."
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
CNN anchor Abby Phillp and conservative radio host Erick Erickson sparred on the social platform X after he dubbed her show “an embarrassment.” “The tag line for NewsNight on CNN is, ‘Abby Phillip delivers a smart, sharp approach to the day’s biggest stories,’” Erickson said Wednesday in a lengthy post. “I have been invited to…
Over 600 people shared how they feel about Harris possibly returning to the campaign trail, and the range in responses is truly shocking.