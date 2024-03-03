French police arrest activists for breaking into 'forever chemicals' plant

Eight environmental activists were arrested on Saturday after they broke into a French chemicals to denounce the production of so-called "forever chemicals" – PFAS compounds – which reportedly can have serious impacts on health and the environment.

Around 300 people from the Extinction Rebellion and Youth for Climate groups cut through fences to reach the Arkema site at Pierre-Benite factory near Lyon in southeast France, a spokesman for the organisers said.

Once inside they deployed banners and spray-painted graffiti including "PFAS tell the truth" and "Arkema is poisoning us". Police counted around 150 protesters.

"We want to close to door for the 'forever chemicals' that Arkema is dumping into the Rhone river," Julien, a spokesman for the organisers, told AFP news agency.

"And at the same time, we want to open the door because everything that's happening here is being done in secret," he said.

Forever pollution

PFAS, Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of around 4,000 chemical compounds often referred to as "forever chemicals" because of their long lifespans in bodies and the environment. They resist grease, oil, water and heat.

Experts say that exposure to some types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects.

American regulators said this week that materials with PFAS would no longer be sold to package microwave popcorn or other greasy foods in the United States.

