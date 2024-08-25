French police arrest suspect over fire attack on synagogue

French police have arrested a suspect over an arson attack on a synagogue after a shootout in which the man was wounded, investigative sources told French media on Sunday. The blaze in the southern French city of la Grande-Motte slightly injured a policeman when a gas bottle exploded as police secured the site of the attack on Saturday morning.



French police have arrested a man suspected of trying to set a synagogue ablaze in the southern French city of la Grande-Motte on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

About 200 police officers had been hunting for the suspect, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said earlier, adding that the attacker had set fire to several entry doors to the synagogue and several cars nearby.

BFM TV said the suspect was a 33-year-old Algerian. Local police declined to give details.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office, which was put in charge of the investigation, said early on Sunday that a suspect had been arrested in Nîmes on Saturday evening.

"Before the police could intervene, (the suspect) opened fire on the (police), which returned fire. The man was wounded in the face," the office said in a statement, adding that two other people were taken into custody.

