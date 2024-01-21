French politicians attempt to appease angry farmers ahead of European elections

France's new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal paid tribute to the country's agriculture sector this weekend, responding to the growing discontent of farm workers angry at red tape and high costs.

Another rising political star, Jordan Bardella of the far-right National Rally was also declaring his sympathy for the farmers, who he said were sick of the strictures imposed by "Macron's Europe".

Attal, speaking at a public meeting in the central town of Saint-Laurent-d'Agny Saturday, insisted that agriculture was "an absolutely major subject... that I take very seriously".

Praising the nation's farmers, he promised to work to make life easier for them by reducing unnecessary red tape.

At virtually the same time, Bardella was visiting a dairy farm at Queyrac, in the southwest, denouncing the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

There is growing anger against "the European Union and the Europe of Macron", who wanted "the death of our agriculture", said Bardella, a member of the EU parliament.

French farmers are exposed to unfair competition from products from around the world that do not respect the strict standards they have to observe, he added.

Bardella will lead the National Rally into the European elections in June, where some political observers think it could pose a major challenge to France's mainstream parties.

'Can't take any more'



