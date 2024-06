French singer Françoise Hardy, who shot to international stardom with her 1962 debut single "Tous les garcons et les filles", has died at the age of 80, her son announced in a post on social media Wednesday. Hardy became a pop icon and fashion muse of the 1960s and beyond. Mick Jagger described her as his "ideal woman", Bob Dylan wrote a poem for her, and women around the world imitated her androgynous style and embraced her melancholic melodies.