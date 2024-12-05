French president Emmanuel Macron to address nation after collapse of government

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday after the government collapsed in a no confidence vote.

The National Assembly vote ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier, and has left France without a functioning government.

Mr Macron "took note" of Barnier's resignation, the Elysee presidential palace said in a statement.

However, he and other ministers will be "in charge of current affairs until the appointment of a new government," the statement said.

Mr Macron is expected to focus on stabilizing the political crisis in his speech, though it is unclear when he will name a new prime minister to navigate the fractured parliament.

The no-confidence motion passed by 331 votes in the National Assembly, forcing Mr Barnier to step down after just three months in office, the shortest tenure of any prime minister in modern French history.

Michel Barnier resigned after no confidence vote (REUTERS)

Now Mr Macron faces the critical task of naming a replacement capable of leading a minority government in a parliament where no party holds a majority.

He faces pressure from within his own party to act swiftly.

Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly, told French radio on Thursday: “I recommend he decide rapidly on a new prime minister.

“There must not be any political hesitation. We need a leader who can speak to everyone and work to pass a new budget bill."

However, Mr Macron’s administration will likely face difficulties finding a candidate who can unite both the left and right of the French Parliament, and they have yet to confirm any names.

The French president took more than two months to appoint Mr Barnier after his party's defeat in June's legislative elections, raising concerns about potential delays this time.

The no-confidence vote has galvanised opposition leaders, with some explicitly calling for Mr Macron's resignation.

"I believe that stability requires the departure of the President of the Republic," said Manuel Bompard, leader of the far-left France Unbowed party, on BFM TV on Wednesday night.

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whose party holds the most seats in the Assembly, stopped short of calling for his resignation but warned that "the pressure on the President of the Republic will get stronger and stronger."

Mr Macron, however, has dismissed such calls and ruled out new legislative elections.

The French constitution does not require a president to resign after his government was ousted by the National Assembly.

“I was elected to serve until 2027, and I will fulfill that mandate," he told reporters earlier this week.

The constitution also says that new legislative elections cannot be held until at least July, creating a potential stalemate for lawmakers.